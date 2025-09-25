A big Carlow Senior Football Championship quarter final pits Bagenalstown Gaels against Mount Leinster Rangers under the Netwatch Cullen Park lights.

Throw-in is at 5.45pm on Saturday, September 27th with live coverage on all KCLR frequencies.

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.