Carlow return to Netwatch Cullen Park this Sunday for a vital Tailteann Cup group stage clash against Wexford.

After a hard-fought opening round, Niall Carew’s men will be aiming to secure a crucial win on home turf as they continue their push for a knockout spot. Wexford arrive looking to spoil the party in what promises to be a fiercely contested Leinster derby.

Throw-in is at 2.30pm, and you can hear it live on KCLR.

