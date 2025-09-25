Sunday action in the Carlow Intermediate Football Championship sees Éire Óg face Grange in the quarter finals.

Throw-in is at 2.15pm on September 28th at Netwatch Cullen Park with live coverage on KCLR Plus.

With thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. Visit danmorrisseyandco.com.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.