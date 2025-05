The Tailteann Cup campaign begins this Sunday for Carlow as they travel north to face Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

It’s the first of three group-stage ties, and both counties will be aiming to lay down a strong early marker.

Throw-in at 2:00 PM, live on Carlow frequency.

