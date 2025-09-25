Attention turns to Carlow on Saturday evening as Kildavin/Clonegal meet Clonmore in the Intermediate Championship quarter finals.
Throw-in is at 4.00pm at Netwatch Cullen Park with live coverage on KCLR Plus.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.