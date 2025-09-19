It’s a huge showdown on Saturday evening as Mount Leinster Rangers meet Éire Óg in the Senior Football Championship.
Throw-in is at 5.45pm on September 20th at Netwatch Cullen Park with live commentary on KCLR Plus.
