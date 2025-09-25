Carlow’s Senior Football Championship quarter finals conclude with Old Leighlin taking on Fenagh at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Throw-in is at 4.00pm on Sunday, September 28th with live coverage on our Carlow frequencies.
