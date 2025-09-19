Saturday football in Carlow sees Old Leighlin face Rathvilly in the Senior Championship.
Throw-in is at 4.00pm on September 20th in Netwatch Cullen Park with live coverage on our Carlow frequencies.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.