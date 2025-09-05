The Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Carlow Senior Football Championship throws in this weekend with Palatine facing Bagenalstown Gaels.
Throw-in is at 8.30pm on Friday, September 5th at Netwatch Cullen Park with full live commentary on KCLR.
