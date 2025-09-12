It’s the Carlow Senior Football Championship as Rathvilly meet Éire Óg.
Throw-in is at 6.00pm on Saturday, September 13th, at Netwatch Cullen Park with full live coverage across all frequencies.
With thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. Visit danmorrisseyandco.com.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.