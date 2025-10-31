Saturday’s live action starts with Grange representing Carlow in the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Football Championship as they take on Sallins in St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

Throw-in is at 3.15pm on Saturday, November 1st with live commentary on KCLR Plus.

With thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. Visit danmorrisseyandco.com.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.