The action keeps coming in Netwatch Cullen Park with Bagenalstown Gaels meeting Naomh Eoin in the second game of the evening at 7.45pm.

Live across all KCLR frequencies.

With thanks to Daniel Whelan Engineering Works Ltd – Ireland’s premier supplier of high-quality sports fencing and safety netting systems. danielwhelanengineering.ie

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.