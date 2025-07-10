It’s a huge night in Netwatch Cullen Park this Friday as Ballinkillen face St Mullins in the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Carlow Senior Hurling Championship.
Throw-in is at 7.00pm with full live coverage on the Carlow frequency of KCLR.
Brought to you with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone.
See danmorrisseyandco.com.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.