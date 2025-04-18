The Joe McDonagh Cup throws in at Netwatch Cullen Park this Saturday as Carlow take on Down in a vital championship encounter.

With both counties looking to lay down a marker early in the campaign, expect a fast-paced, hard-hitting contest from the start. Throw-in is at 2:30 PM.

Live coverage starts on all frequencies, with split at 3:15 PM, and is brought to you with thanks to KCS Car Sales Carlow – a trusted name for quality used cars. Fully serviced, history-checked, and great value, with a reputation built on reliability. Visit kcscarsalescarlow.ie for more.

Match analysis brought to you by Flynn’s Metal Recycling Carlow – turning your unwanted metal into cash!

