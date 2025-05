We have a Joe McDonagh Cup clash at Netwatch Cullen Park as Carlow go head-to-head with Kildare on Saturday afternoon.

Both counties will see this as a must-win encounter in the battle for progression.

Throw-in at 2:00 PM, live on Carlow frequency.

With thanks to KCS Car Sales Carlow – A trusted name for quality used cars. Fully serviced, history-checked, and great value. Visit kcscarsalescarlow.ie.

Analysis brought to you by Flynn’s Metal Recycling Carlow, turning your unwanted metal into cash!

00:00