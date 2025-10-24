Saturday’s live action begins in Clonkill as Carlow’s Naomh Bríd take on Delvin in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship.
Throw-in is at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 25th with live commentary on KCLR Plus.
With thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone. Visit danmorrisseyandco.com.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.