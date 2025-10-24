

Saturday’s live action begins in Clonkill as Carlow’s Naomh Bríd take on Delvin in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 25th with live commentary on KCLR Plus.

