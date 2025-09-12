The battle to avoid relegation is on as Dicksboro face Graigue Ballycallan in the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship.
Throw-in is at 2.00pm on Saturday, September 13th, with full live coverage across all frequencies.
With thanks to Carpet Options on Walkin Street – expertly fitting top brand carpets, timber floors and beds in Kilkenny since 1992. Visit carpetoptionskilkenny.com.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.