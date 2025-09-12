The battle to avoid relegation is on as Dicksboro face Graigue Ballycallan in the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship.

Throw-in is at 2.00pm on Saturday, September 13th, with full live coverage across all frequencies.

With thanks to Carpet Options on Walkin Street – expertly fitting top brand carpets, timber floors and beds in Kilkenny since 1992. Visit carpetoptionskilkenny.com.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.