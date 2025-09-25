The quarter finals of the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship get underway as Glenmore take on Dicksboro at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Throw-in is at 2.00pm on Saturday, September 27th with full live coverage on all KCLR frequencies.

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.