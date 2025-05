The next generation of hurling stars takes centre stage this Saturday at 2.00pm as Kilkenny face Dublin in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

A place in the provincial final is on the line, and with the young Cats looking sharp throughout the campaign, it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

