A classic Leinster rivalry is set to reignite this Sunday as Kilkenny welcome Dublin to UPMC Nowlan Park in the 2025 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Both sides have plenty to play for as they chase a place in the provincial decider, and with Kilkenny looking to make a statement on home soil, the atmosphere promises to be electric.

Throw-in is at 3.00pm, and you can catch full live coverage on KCLR—don’t miss a moment of this heavyweight hurling showdown!

