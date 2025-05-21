Provincial honours are on the line this Wednesday night as Kilkenny take on Dublin in the O’Neills.com Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Final.
Throw-in is at 7.35pm from Laois Hire O’Moore Park, and you won’t want to miss a minute.
Live on KCLR – full frequency coverage – with thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd, Well Drilling Services, Piltown. Match analysis is brought to you by Country Style Foods.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.