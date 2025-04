A heavyweight clash in the minor ranks as Kilkenny host Galway at UPMC Nowlan Park this Saturday in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.

Throw-in is at 1:30 PM – with the first half live online and second half on air on KCLR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coverage is brought to you with thanks to John Phelan Skip Hire and Septic Tank Disposal, serving the South East. See johnphelanskiphire.ie.