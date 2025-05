UPMC Nowlan Park hosts another chapter in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship as Kilkenny welcome Offaly this Saturday evening.

The Cats will be looking to maintain momentum in front of a passionate home crowd, while Offaly aim to cause a major upset.

Throw-in at 6:00 PM, live coverage on KCLR.

