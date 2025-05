It’s knockout hurling this Wednesday night as Kilkenny travel to Laois Hire O’Moore Park to take on Laois in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship semi-final.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm, and we’ll have full live commentary on KCLR.

Live coverage is brought to you with thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd – Well Drilling Services, Piltown. Visit gerrycomerforddrilling.ie for more.

00:00