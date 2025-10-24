It’s the biggest day of the Kilkenny hurling year as O’Loughlin Gaels meet Shamrocks Ballyhale in the St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Throw-in is at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 26th with full live commentary, pre-match build-up, and post-match reaction on all KCLR frequencies.

