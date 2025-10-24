It’s the biggest day of the Kilkenny hurling year as O’Loughlin Gaels meet Shamrocks Ballyhale in the St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship Final at UPMC Nowlan Park.
Throw-in is at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 26th with full live commentary, pre-match build-up, and post-match reaction on all KCLR frequencies.
With thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd, Well Drilling Services, Pilltown – gerrycomerforddrilling.ie.
Pre and post-match coverage is brought to you by Countrystyle Foods – your leading Irish manufacturer and distributor of breakfast meats, cooked meats, and much more. Local food for local people.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.