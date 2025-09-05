Two of Kilkenny’s hurling heavyweights clash as Shamrocks Ballyhale meet Dicksboro in the St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League.

Throw-in is at 3.00pm this Saturday, September 6th in Gowran with full live commentary on KCLR.

We’ll also have live updates from across the county with reports on:

O’Loughlin Gaels v Bennettsbridge

Erin’s Own v Tullaroan

Thomastown v Graigue Ballycallan

Mullinavat v Clara

Glenmore v Lisdowney

With thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd – Well Drilling Services for residential, commercial and agricultural clients. Visit gerrycomerforddrilling.ie.

