Two of Kilkenny’s hurling heavyweights clash as Shamrocks Ballyhale meet Dicksboro in the St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League.
Throw-in is at 3.00pm this Saturday, September 6th in Gowran with full live commentary on KCLR.
We’ll also have live updates from across the county with reports on:
- O’Loughlin Gaels v Bennettsbridge
- Erin’s Own v Tullaroan
- Thomastown v Graigue Ballycallan
- Mullinavat v Clara
- Glenmore v Lisdowney
With thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd – Well Drilling Services for residential, commercial and agricultural clients. Visit gerrycomerforddrilling.ie.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.