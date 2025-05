Carlow head to Raharney this Saturday for a huge test in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.

A spot in the quarter-finals is on the line as they meet Westmeath.

Throw-in at 2:00 PM, live on Carlow frequency.

