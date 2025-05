It’s a crucial clash in the Joe McDonagh Cup this Saturday as Carlow hit the road to face Westmeath in Mullingar. With the group stages heating up, both sides will be desperate for the win to stay in contention for a place in the final.

Throw-in is at 4.00pm, with live commentary beginning on the Carlow frequency before joining full frequency from approximately 3.20pm. Don’t miss a moment of the action—only on KCLR. Analysis is with thanksd to Flynn’s Metal Recycling Carlow

00:00