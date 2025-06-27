It’s the final round of the group stage in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship as Carlow’s Ladies Footballers host Antrim at Netwatch Cullen Park this Sunday at 2.00pm.
With knockout places on the line, expect a massive effort from the Barrowsiders on home turf.
