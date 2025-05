Local bragging rights and silverware are up for grabs this Saturday at 6.00pm as Thomastown United clash with Bridge United in the KCLR McCalmont Cup Final.

Expect a big turnout and a fiercely competitive contest in one of the biggest days of the Kilkenny soccer calendar.

Live on KCLR

