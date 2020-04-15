KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Covid-19: Kilkenny business owner recovers from Coronavirus
Mark Lowth had been treated in Tallaght hospital
A local business owner has spoken of his battle with Covid-19.
Mark Lowth from Pristine Specialist Dry Cleaners in Callan has now recovered from the virus, but he says the illness was “horrific”.
He was treated in St. Luke’s Hospital before being transferred to Tallaght Hospital, where he was released last Thursday.
Mark took to Facebook to thank his customers and the Callan community for their support.