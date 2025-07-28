A local councillor’s calling on Government to ensure Irish businesses are not damaged by the trade deal agreement between the US and EU.

The handshake’s been done on 15% tariffs with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste welcoming that but both Micheál Martin and Simon Harris say there’s a lot of work ahead in studying the detail of the deal.

Others too have been advising caution, among them the Labour party – one of their elected representatives Seán Ó hArgáin says while it’s great we now have clarity, we need to take a closer look at what it’ll mean for Irish companies and certain sectors;