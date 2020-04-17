Carlow Councillor condemns recent gorse fires in Mount Leinster area

A local councillor has condemned the “vandals” starting recent gorse fires across Carlow.

There have been a number of illegal burnings in the Mount Leinster area this week, which have damaged local commonages.

Local farmers now fear they may lose funding if any more fires occur.

Councillor Tommy Kinsella has told KCLR this could be detrimental for the local Blackstairs Farming Group in particular.

“They are very concerned and annoyed, because it may impact their payment. This is absolutely devastating for them” he explained.