A local councillor is calling for greater clarity around the application process for the Housing Aid for Older People Grant, following ongoing issues with multiple applications.

Councillor Tommy Kinsella, who has been assisting older people with the forms for two decades, says he can no longer continue doing so, as the majority of applications completed since Christmas have been returned, requesting additional information.

Cllr Kinsella is hopeful that a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday will provide much-needed clarity and help resolve the confusion.