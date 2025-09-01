Carlow’s Lauren Dwyer was named player of the match as Wexford FC claimed the All-Island Cup title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Bohemians at Ferrycarraig Park.

Kilkennys Ellen Molloy put Wexford in front during normal time, but Bohs battled back to level, sending the final to spot kicks after a tense 1-1 draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the shootout, Molloy and Carlow’s Aoife Kelly slotting in the opening two penalties for Wexford allowing goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan the opportunity to become the hero. Captain Kylie Murphy, also from Carlow, watched from the sidelines after an earlier substitution. Ultimately Wexford scored all of their spot kicks to win 5-3 in the penalty shoot-out after the final ended 1-all.