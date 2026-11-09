A Carlow TD has challenged the Taoiseach in the Dáil over a series of crippling power outages that saw one local village lose electricity eleven times in a single day.

Fine Gael’s Catherine Callaghan raised the supply issues which are hitting people in Kildavin and rural areas of Carlow.

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The Taoiseach stated that while overall grid resilience has improved nationally, he has committed to communicating directly with both ESB Networks and EirGrid to investigate the specific local outages.

Deputy Callaghan says it needs to be rectified quickly – watch the interaction here;