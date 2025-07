A local woman is hoping her business venture will fill a need in her community.

Laoise Devonport from Tullow has set up the The Roaming Vet Nurse Ambulance which will service the Carlow area with the intention of expanding nationwide.

Ms Devonport is working alongside established veterinary clinics to extend their care into the community and told KCLR news she’s hoping other vets will collaborate with her.

To connect with Laoise go to:

https://www.facebook.com/share/1Lt97TU9xD/