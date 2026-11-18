A Kilkenny mother of two is appealing for help to find a home before Christmas, after spending the past six months living in emergency accommodation.

Megan Ronan, her husband Lee and their two children, aged one and seven, have been moving between hotels and B&Bs, with four moves in the past six months.

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Megan says they’ve applied for 81 rental properties and attended 12 viewings, but have been unable to secure a home.

Their current hotel accommodation, provided by Kilkenny County Council, is due to end in two weeks.

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She says she’s grateful for the Council’s support, but is now facing uncertainty over where her family will go next.

Megan says even an extension of their emergency accommodation would mean her children have somewhere safe to spend Christmas.

She spoke to Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily.