The M9 motorway has seen fewer crashes that any any other motorway in the country so far this year, according to new figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Between January and June, there were 103 collisions reported across Ireland’s motorway network. The busiest and most congested route, the M50, accounted for 36 of those incidents.

The M7 which runs from Kildare to Limerick had the second-highest number of crashes, with 13 recorded in the same six-month period.

Other major routes saw slightly fewer collisions the M1 had 12 crashes, the M4 had 11 while the M6 had nine.

The safest motorway, in terms of collision numbers was the M20, which had just one reported crash.