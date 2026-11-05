The music act for UPMC Nowlan Park for next year has finally been confirmed.

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Peter AIken of AIken Promotions while at KCLR last June promised he was working on something big for the locality for 2027. (Hear that below).

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And following an online teaser by Kilkenny GAA on Tuesday evening, it looked like he was about to deliver on that promise.

At 8 o’clock this morning it was confirmed that Garth Brooks will perform at Kilkenny GAA HQ across the June Bank Holiday weekend, with other dates at venues in Limerick, Cork, Belfast and Galway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions)

Garth says; “This has been a dream of mine since the first time we played Ireland. Once you get a taste of how the Irish love music, you can’t play there enough!”

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday, 12th November via Ticketmaster for his Irish Tour:

BELFAST, Boucher Road

Friday 21 May & Saturday 22 May 2027

GALWAY, Pearse Stadium

Saturday 29 May & Sunday 30 May 2027

KILKENNY, UPMC Nowlan Park

Friday 4 June & Saturday 5 June 2027

LIMERICK, TUS Gaelic Grounds

Friday 11 June & Saturday 12 June 2027

CORK, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Friday 18 June & Saturday 19 June 2027

Will it top your music memory from gigs are UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny?

The prestine pitch has hosted many globally renowned stars over the years.

July 2001: Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Blind Boys of Alabama, Juliet Turner, Glen Hansard, The Alice Band, Revelino, Stephen Murphy

July 2002: Paul SImon, Van Morrisson, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, John Spillane

July 2003: Shania Twain, Pretenders, Girls Aloud, Denise Hagan, Kairen Waloch

July 2004: James Taylor, Katie Melua, Bryan Ferry, Bob Geldof

June 2005: Rod Stewart

June 2006: Bob Dylan, The Flaming Lips, Violent Femmes, Tiny Dancers

July 2006: Andrea Bocelli

June 2008: Dolly Parton

July 2013: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey on night one with Bruce & crew joined on night two by Imelda May, Liam O’FLynn, Andy Irvine, Paddy Glackin, Donal Lunny

June 2016: Rod Stewart

July 2019: Bob Dylan, Neil Young & Promise of the Real, Glen Hansard

May 2024: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

More details of the next offering are on the way and stay tuned for reaction – if you want to share yours please text/whatsapp straight to studio: 083 306 96 96.

Colin Ahern’s the General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and says such gigs bring a boost to the locality;

Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness has this reaction to the act confirmation;

Local woman Avril’s travelled the world to Garth Brooks concerts – she’s been reacting to the announcement he’ll play her home city for KCLR News’ Edwina Grace;