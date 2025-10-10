There’s a changing shift of shows for those involved in national broadcasting.

It’s been announced that Kieran Cuddihy’s moving from Newstalk to RTE Radio.

The Kilkenny man has been presenting daily current affairs programme ‘The Hard Shoulder’ since 2020 and has also been at the helm of Virgin Media’s ‘The Tonight Show’ since February of this year.

It’s not yet been confirmed what show he’ll present at RTE Radio, and if he’ll step down from current TV commitments .

Meanwhile, an 11-year-stint with the national broadcaster has come to an end for Ray D’Arcy who presented his final show there on Wednesday.

The Kildare native was well known locally before becoming a household name in media having served as a DJ for Mimes and more in Carlow.