A former Waterford Crystal glass-blower has died after being found with serious injuries at a house in Waterford City.

Pat Fitzgerald, who was aged in his seventies, was brought to hospital for treatment on Friday (1st August), but was pronounced dead on Sunday (3rd August).

ADVERTISEMENT

A man in his thirties has been charged in connection with the investigation, he has been detained at a garda station in the Waterford Kilkenny Division and appeared before Waterford District Court on Sunday.

The local Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A technical and forensic examination at the scene has been completed.

Investigations continue and an appeal’s been issued for anyone with information to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.