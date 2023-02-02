Man arrested by gardaí investigating burglaries in the Leinster area

Gardaí investigating burglaries in the Leinster area have arrested one person.

As part of Operation Thor Detectives from Kildare intercepted a vehicle they believed was carrying stolen property in the Athy area.

A man in his late twenties was arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning

A caravan, which is thought to have been stolen, was seized while in a subsequent follow-up search, a 231 Toyota Landcruiser, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also taken away.

Investigations are ongoing.