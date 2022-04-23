Man charged following major drugs and cash seizure in Kilkenny

A man’s being charged and released on bail after a major seizure of drugs and cash in Kilkenny yesterday.

He was arrested after a substantial amount of cash and Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to 47,000 Euro was seized.

The drugs and cash were discovered by local Gardai who were carrying out a number of searches as part of Operation Tara targeting drug dealing in the community. He’ll appear before Kilkenny District court at a later date.