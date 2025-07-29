A man in his 30s is in critical condition following an alleged assault in County Tipperary.

Gardaí say he was allegedly assaulted by another man on O’Connell Street in Clonmel shortly after 5pm last Thursday (24th July 2025).

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses to this incident.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of O’Connell Street and surrounding areas between 4.45pm and 5:15pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam and action cameras) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

anyone with information which may assist Gardaí in their investigation is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.