Man dead following road crash in Wicklow last night
News & Sport

Man dead following road crash in Wicklow last night

Edwina Grace 13 mins ago
Less than a minute

Gardai are investigating after a man in his 60s died in a road crash in Wicklow.

It happened at Kelshamore in Donard just before 11 o’clock last night when a car hit a ditch.

The passenger was killed while the driver, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

The road is currently closed while the scene is examined and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

In a separate incident, a stretch of the M9 motorway has re-opened northbound following a crash between Knocktopher and Danesfort earlier.

Emergency services were working to remove the car from the scene.

But its all open again in the last few minutes

Edwina Grace

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close