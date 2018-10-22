Man dead following road crash in Wicklow last night

Gardai are investigating after a man in his 60s died in a road crash in Wicklow.

It happened at Kelshamore in Donard just before 11 o’clock last night when a car hit a ditch.

The passenger was killed while the driver, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

The road is currently closed while the scene is examined and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

In a separate incident, a stretch of the M9 motorway has re-opened northbound following a crash between Knocktopher and Danesfort earlier.

Emergency services were working to remove the car from the scene.

But its all open again in the last few minutes