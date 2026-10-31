A man’s dead following a road incident in county Kilkenny.

Involving a car and a pedestrian, it happened just before 6pm yesterday evening on the R691 at Booly, Ballymack, Cuffesgrange.

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The person who was on foot was pronounced dead at the scene – aged in his seventies, his body’s been taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The man driving the car, aged in his fifties, was uninjured.

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The route stayed closed overnight between Ballymack Cross on the N76 Callan / Kilkenny Road and Ballyline junction, and remains so this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and say investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, it was the second road incident in the general area yesterday after a car overturned on the N76, close to Tullamaine Graveyard – no injuries were sustained./