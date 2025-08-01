A man’s been imprisoned and fined for illegal netting for salmon and obstruction in County Kilkenny.

He’d been observed in July of last year setting a net by an Inland Fisheries Ireland Fisheries Officer at the River Nore near the townland of Rathsnagadan, northwest of New Ross and when approached refused to remove a balaclava from his face and wouldn’t provide his name and address.

He was found to have used an illegal net for the capture of salmon, to have used a boat in the commission of an offence, and to have obstructed an authorised officer by refusing to identify himself.

He was sentenced to five months and must pay €1,750 in fines.

Commenting after the recent court verdict, Lynda Connor IFI’s Director of the south eastern region said: “Illegal netting is a serious threat to wild Atlantic salmon, which also face increasing environmental pressures.

“Fisheries Officers are committed to protecting these vulnerable fish.

“Incidents like this highlight the ongoing challenges faced by our officers on a regular basis, and I commend them for their determination on this case.”