TikTok personality and social media Manosphere influencer HSTikkyTokky has informed his followers that he is planning to visit Kilkenny this week ahead of Unhinged 003, a boxing event in The Hub at Cillín Hill that aims to bring a large contingent of predominantly British rappers and influencers to The Marble City. Describing Kilkenny as being ‘in the middle of nowhere’, HSTikkyTokky (whose real name is Harrison Sullivan) gained a lot of publicity recently after featuring in Louis Theroux’s documentary ‘Inside The Manosphere’ on Netflix.

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Away from his online content, Sullivan has established a presence in influencer boxing through Unhinged Promotions, which describes itself on its website as a UK creator fight promotion founded by HSTikkyTokky. HSTikkyTokky and Unhinged Promotions have also been contacted for comment. The Hub have also been contacted and emailed a statement.