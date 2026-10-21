Tullaroan and Ballyhale Shamrocks are counting down to Sunday’s St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Final, with Marty Kavanagh expecting a close contest between two proud clubs.

The sides meet at UPMC Nowlan Park, with throw-in at 1.45pm. You can hear the game live on KCLR, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited.

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St Mullins and Carlow forward Kavanagh joined a bonus edition of the KCLR Hurling Podcast this week after being named on the Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year.

During the conversation, he gave his thoughts on the upcoming county final, highlighting Ballyhale’s experience of the big occasion while backing Tullaroan to approach the game without fear.

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“It’s hard to call. You have to fancy Ballyhale, because of the pedigree, and their know-how to win big games. Tullaroan will have no fear, they are a proud and great club.

“Wouldn’t it be great to see Tullaroan win their first senior since 1994? They won’t fear Ballyhale, but Ballyhale will know how to get it over the line. It will be a cracking final.”

Tullaroan reached their first senior final since 1994 after defeating Bennettsbridge in the semi-final, while defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks booked their place with a narrow victory over Thomastown.

Ballyhale will be aiming to retain their crown, but Tullaroan will hope to complete a remarkable championship run by claiming their first senior title in more than three decades.

There is also a special preview show ahead of the Junior and Senior Hurling Finals on KCLR this Friday night at 7pm, thanks to Seanies Guest House Tullaroan.